May 28, 2022

WELL: ‘Stunning’ Andrew Giuliani surges to No. 1 in GOP NY gubernatorial primary. “Once considered a long shot in the New York gubernatorial race, former White House official Andrew Giuliani has stealthily surged into the lead for the June 28 GOP primary. New York pollster John Zogby called the emergence of the former New York City mayor’s son in the No. 1 position remarkable and the product of a bruising battle involving Republican competitors Rep. Lee Zeldin, 2014 nominee Rob Astorino, and upstate millionaire Harry Wilson.”