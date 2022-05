IT’S THE 1960s ALL OVER AGAIN: Those of a certain age (like me) well remember the SDS and the campus left-wing radicals who rioted and shut down hundreds of campuses, often by blocking access to classrooms and administrative offices.

Now check this out from the Washington Free Beacon’s Kevin Daley on the Left’s plans to shutdown the U.S. Supreme Court. Then the student union. Now the highest court in the land. And just as mindless and destructive of civilization as ever.