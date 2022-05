THE NEW SPACE RACE: China targets permanently shadowed regions at lunar south pole. “The Chang’e-7 mission, expected to launch in 2024 or 2025, will consist of multiple spacecraft including an orbiter, relay satellite, lander, rover and ‘mini flying detector.’ Searching for water ice in a permanently shadowed region (PSR) is noted as a major mission objective.”

Send the Moon Marines to Shackleton Crater, stat.