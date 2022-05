ELON MUSK TAKES ANOTHER REDPILL: Elon Musk reveals stance on gun control, 2nd Amendment after Texas school shooting.

He’s not fully acculturated yet, but it’s getting there:

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” Musk told the outlet.