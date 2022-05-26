May 26, 2022

PARKLAND REVISITED? WaPo: Video shows Uvalde parents were begging cops to intervene within 15 minutes of start of shooting.

UPDATE: It looks like officers just stood around. “Is this like Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Florida? That’s not a debate that’s constructive right now. I will say that the school resource officer at Marjory, Scot Peterson, did absolutely nothing, which led to his termination. The security guard at Robb engaged Ramos. Still, for members of the community and parents especially, the fact that police were there and did nothing for 40 minutes is not comforting. Yes, police are the first ones to enter the fray. They’re supposed to face danger and neutralize threats to ensure public safety but two of their own went down and the situation was chaos. Still, it’s just all-around heartache for this city. And it really doesn’t help that politicians, like Beto O’Rourke, would think this could be the moment to remind people he’s running for governor.”

Well, Beto. But see the update, which says that the school resource officer didn’t confront Ramos. What really happened? Lots of uncertainty, but not about the cops standing around outside while parents begged them to take action.