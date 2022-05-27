May 27, 2022

AS IT SHOULD: Battenfeld: Texas school massacre reignites debate in Boston over police in schools.

Several communities in Massachusetts, including Medfield, Barnstable, Gloucester, Revere and Tewksbury increased the police presence in schools on Wednesday as a safety measure, but Boston did away with its school police force.

“In light of the tragedy in Texas, we will have increased police presence at all of our local schools,” Medfield Police tweeted. “There is no current threat to our community. It is our hope to help staff and families feel more comforted and protected.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who supported the effort to take away police powers from Boston school authorities, is dealing with several recent incidents of guns found in schools.

Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said principals, faculty and staff reviewed school safety plans on Wednesday, but no police were stationed in the buildings.

Wu said she has “full faith” in the city in its preparation, planning and coordination to be prepared for “the unthinkable.”

“But in Boston, we do not ever want to even get there to use that preparation or training,” Wu said.