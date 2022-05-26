«

May 26, 2022

HAPPY WORLD DRACULA DAY.

My favorite take on the Dracula story is Fred Saberhagen’s series, beginning with The Dracula Tape, which is amazingly faithful to the Bram Stoker novel and yet tells a very different story.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
