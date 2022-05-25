«
May 25, 2022

WELL, BETO: Beto O’Rourke Ejected After Crashing Governor’s Uvalde Press Conference – Called a ‘Sick Son of a Bitch’ for Making the Shooting a Political Issue.

Democrats in general are vultures, and he’s hardly an impressive specimen.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:37 pm
