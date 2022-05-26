May 26, 2022

IN DEFENSE OF THE LSAT: “In fact, by one reckoning, the poor benefit significantly from the fact that the LSAT is such a heavily weighted portion of the application calculus. Rather than hiring a cavalcade of tutors for each class or making time for a mountain of extracurriculars, limited resources can be focused on a single, highly important test. Moreover, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) periodically analyzes various methods of LSAT preparation. LSAC’s data show that among the most effective is the organization’s own $99 prep material. Sure, that’s an expense, but it’s hardly out of reach for most applicants. And sure enough, LSAC—which administers the LSAT—notes that doing away with the test has been shown to work against minorities and the economically disadvantaged.”

Perhaps that’s the goal.