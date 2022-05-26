«
»

May 26, 2022

OF COURSE THEY ARE: An off-duty CBP agent killed the Uvalde gunman and many on the left are attacking ICE.

He must be racist, he killed a Latino teen!

Related: CNN national security analyst: Suspend immigration enforcement in Uvalde.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
