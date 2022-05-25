May 25, 2022

MAMA MIA, HERE WE GO AGAIN: UN Agency Decries ‘Homophobic and Racist Stereotypes’ in Monkeypox Coverage.

I’m so old I remember when talking about the danger of Covid-19 coming from China was racist. Oh, yeah, and I remember straight AIDS. Who the actual heck gave the UN the ability to chide us? They are an incoherent collection of power-hungry non entities and kleptocracies. And a prestigious graft opportunity for a bunch of “progressives”.

US out of the UN. UN out of the US. I grant you that Manhattan real estate isn’t worth as much now, but just getting them to go babble elsewhere (I suggest China) would be a relief.