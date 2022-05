HE DOESN’T LOOK LIKE A TRUMP SUPPORTER, BUT I’M SURE THEY’LL KEEP BLAMING TUCKER CARLSON FOR THIS: Suspect in NYC subway shooting Andrew Abdullah charged with murder.

Plus: “Abdullah, who has at least 19 arrests in more than a dozen incidents since 2015, fled the Canal Street station after the shooting and had been the subject of a police manhunt. He had been freed after a stolen car bust in April, despite Brooklyn prosecutors asking that he be held on $15,000 bail.”