May 24, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
SHOCKED, SHOCKED, SHOCKED: Biden’s climate policies realized: New York’s ‘Home Energy Crisis’ – ‘More than a million households are 60 days in arrears on their energy bills, with an avg. of $1,427.71 in debt, & shut-offs are increasing’.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.