May 24, 2022

BUT OF COURSE: First shipment of formula arrives from Germany and it’s not going where you might think. “So, what happens to babies who drink regular formula? They will have to continue to wait for the supply chain to get caught up.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:02 am
