May 24, 2022

WELL, YES: The Big Lie About Georgia Voting Has Been Shredded. “A thread throughout the Post story chronicles how Democratic activists have changed their strategies in reaction to the law. But if you can defeat alleged voter suppression with ease by registering people and getting them out to vote in massive numbers, it’s a good sign that there wasn’t any voter suppression to begin with.”

Democrats weren’t worried about votes being suppressed. They were worried about fraudulent votes being suppressed.