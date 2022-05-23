«
May 23, 2022

WHEN A MEGACORPORATION ACTS LIKE YOUR PASSIVE-AGGRESSIVE EX. “You want to change your iPhone battery yourself? Fine, you can, see what I care.” (The kit do it weighs 79 pounds and comes in two suitcases. Not even kidding.)

Posted by Robert Shibley at 8:55 am
