May 23, 2022

SOME GOOD NEWS: Ukraine sows crops on over 80% of planned lands.

Ukraine has sown crops on 11.84 million hectares, or 82.2% of the 14.4-million-hectare area planned for this spring, including crops sown on 1,94 million hectares on May 12-19, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said on Friday.

Sunflower crops have been sown on 3.94 million hectares (80% of the 4.93 million hectares planned for 2022), corn on 4.17 million hectares (86% of 4.85 million hectares), spring barley on 927,500 hectares (92.6% of 1.02 million hectares), spring wheat on 188,600 hectares (99.4% of 189,600 hectares), oats on 156,800 hectares (95.8% of 163,600 hectares), and peas on 124,800 hectares (86% of 145,700 hectares) as of May 19, according to a statement published on the ministry website.

In addition, the areas sown with potatoes stand at 1.07 million hectares (90% of 1.19 million hectares), while soybeans are sown on 728,600 hectares (78.6% of 1.25 million hectares), sugar beet on 182,000 hectares (88% of 206,900 hectares), spring rapeseed on 28,400 hectares (95.3% of 29,800 hectares), millet on 32,100 hectares (51.5% of 62,300 hectares) and buckwheat on 37.400 hectares (46% of 81,600 hectares).

“The sowing is continuing in Ukraine. Spring wheat has been sown on almost 98% of the planned area,” the ministry said.

Winter crops were sown on 7.7 million hectares in 2021, including 6.5 million hectares of wheat, one million hectares of barley, and 0.16 million hectares of rye.

As reported earlier, Ukraine will reduce the sowing of highly marginal crops (sunflower and corn) this year, while increasing the area under simpler crops that are more important for food security – peas, barley and oat.