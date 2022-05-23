May 23, 2022

THIS GUY IS A HERO: Navy Lt. Bill Mosely refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as ordered by his superiors, according to Just the News. He could have filed a religious exemption request, or, having served 22 years, taken his retirement and left the military. Instead, he retained a lawyer and appealed through the chain of command to a Navy Separation Board.

The board, composed of three Navy officers, found unanimously that Mosely should be retained as a Naval officer. His attorney argued before the board that the order to take the vaccine was illegal and should not be enforced. Let us pray that Mosely is strong evidence the spirit of American independence remains alive and strong in the ranks of the U.S. military.