May 23, 2022

A PARTY IN DENIAL: Everybody except Democrats sees inflation as the big issue. “In fact, nearly every demographic group agreed that inflation is the most important issue. Men (39%), women (28%), white people (36%), black people (21%), Hispanic people (36%), youngsters (29%), millennials (41%), baby boomers (39%), seniors (26%), white college graduates (34%), and white non-college graduates (37%) all agreed that inflation is the most important issue facing the country right now. The one group that didn’t agree? Democrats. For them, abortion (18%) is the most important issue facing the country right now. Inflation is in second place at just 14%, just barely ahead of election laws (13%) and climate change (10%).”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
