May 22, 2022

12 WAYS INTELLIGENT DESIGN INSPIRES SCIENCE PROGRESS: Casey Luskin’s 12-part series on HillFaith ends today with a dozen examples of how ID encourages science progress. If you missed some of the installments, links to the entire series are in one place here.
