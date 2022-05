THE IMPORTANCE OF MATERIALS SCIENCE IS UNDERRATED: Long-hypothesized ‘next generation wonder material’ created for first time. “Graphyne has long been of interest to scientists because of its similarities to the “wonder material” graphene—another form of carbon that is highly valued by industry whose research was even awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. However, despite decades of work and theorizing, only a few fragments have ever been created before now.”