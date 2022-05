LET ME ASSURE YOU THIS IS ABSOLUTE NONSENSE: After 100 Monkeypox Cases Reported in Europe, WHO Calls Emergency Meeting.

And because of this you should be deeply suspicious: Alarm Sounded Over WHO’s Global Pandemic Treaty.

Not. One. More. Time. Ever.

We need to be very loud and clear now: Fool me once, shame on me, try to fool me twice and it’s your head on a spike.