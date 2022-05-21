May 21, 2022

COLLUSION: McKinsey’s consulting work with Russian weapons manufacturer draws scrutiny in Washington. “McKinsey has come under scrutiny in Congress for its work with state-owned companies in China, with lawmakers questioning if the company should be awarded national security-related contracts given its extensive presence in China. McKinsey also faces accusations of ignoring possible conflicts of interest when it advised both opioid manufacturers and officials regulating opioids at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”