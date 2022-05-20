«
»

May 20, 2022

PREDICTABLY ENOUGH, THEY’RE TRYING TO GIN UP A BOGUS SEX SCANDAL ON ELON MUSK. HE’S TREATING IT WITH THE SERIOUSNESS IT DESERVES:

When you’re targeted by a clown show, the only proper response is to point and laugh.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:54 pm
