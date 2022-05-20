May 20, 2022

PEOPLE WHO JUDGE WRITERS BY THEIR SKIN COLOR, SELF-IDENTIFICATION OR SEX LIVES ARE…. WHAT’S THE WORD? Fisking a GQ article – Why won’t men read my preachy literati bullshit?

Oh, yeah. Idiots. Also racist, sexist, misandistrists and a bunch of other nonsense. But mostly idiots.

However, this idiot also worships at “literary” which is — listen to me — just a marketing genre. It has no inherent virtue. It’s like someone getting upset over someone liking Westerns or …. oh, yeah, she gets upset at her boyfriend like science fiction.

Fortunately we have a Larry Correia to fisk that.