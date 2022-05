2022 HEADLINES: “SCIENTISTS GENE HACK HAMSTERS INTO HYPER-AGGRESSIVE MONSTERS.” While we might lose a cure for cancer, it might be time to shut down most of this gene hacking stuff (including “gain of function” crapola) permanently, by international treaty. If there’s one thing we have learned over the last few years, it’s that these “science uber alles” morons will discard all compunctions if they can make a few bucks.