May 18, 2022

GOP SENATOR’S SON SINKING MICHIGAN VOTER ID EXPANSION: Odds are you’ve never heard of Andy Blunt. He’s the son of retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican.

Andy Blunt and two of his Republican consulting firm partners are partnering with one of the many George Soros-funded leftist dark money groups to oppose efforts to strengthen Michigan’s voter ID requirements, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson.

Andy Blunt managed his fathers two most recent re-election campaigns, while the partners, Greg Hartley and Meghan Cox, were, respectively, formerly Blunt’s chief of staff and a director of field activities.

Three GOP consultants being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by George Soros’ minions. And then we wonder why things change so little when Swamp Republicans are in charge?