May 18, 2022

VICTORY FOR THE REPUBLIC: California Law Mandating Female Quotas on Corporate Boards Judged Unconstitutional, In Victory For Judicial Watch.

a) if you can’t define a woman you can’t mandate quotas of females.

b) your reproductive organs have very little to do with your ability to perform a job, unless the job involves your sexual organs (eh).

c) Yes there are differences between males and females, because hormones affect everything including the brain. But there’s enough variation between individuals that there’s a vast range.

d) Pick the most competent person for whatever the purpose is. Ignore external characteristics. Judge individuals as individuals.

e) Keep government out of our right of free association, whether it be in life, in business, or in anything at all.