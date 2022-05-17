May 17, 2022

BIDEN SEEKING NEW POWERS FOR WHO: The Biden administration is proposing a series of obscure, bureaucratic amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) charter that would, among other things, give the UN outfit the power to declare a national health emergency in any country regardless if that country’s leaders agree.

That’s the same WHO that ran interference for China in 2020 when the U.S. and other countries were demanding an independent investigation into the source of the COVID-19 Pandemic that originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It’s also the same WHO from which President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2020 and Biden rejoined in 2021.