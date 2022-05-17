May 17, 2022

BOB MCMANUS: “All the usual suspects joined President Biden in Buffalo Tuesday to mourn the victims of last weekend’s mass murder there. But did they also have a thought for Kyhara Tay — at 11 years of age the latest victim of New York City’s slow-motion slaughter of the innocents?”

What do you think?

Related: Biden’s Buffalo Hypocrisy. “After the horrific tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, this past December, I claimed that had the victims been predominantly black instead of predominantly white, he would have visited the city. But since the Waukesha victims were white, Biden blew them off and made up an excuse not to visit. Yet with the horrific tragedy in Buffalo, New York, where the victims were mostly black, Biden miraculously has time and is visiting the city today. His pandering is absolutely repulsive.”

Well, yes.