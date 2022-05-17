May 17, 2022
ID ADVOCATE RESPONDS TO CRITICS: Discovery Institute’s Casey Luskin addresses on HillFaith today the most common objections to Intelligent Design, including several of those most recently presented by Instapunditeers in the comments.
