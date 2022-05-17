«
»

May 17, 2022

YOUR MOUTH IS WRITING CHECKS THAT YOUR ARMY CAN’T CASH: Russian lawmaker warns Poland is next in line for ‘denazification after Ukraine.’

I will note that Russia’s leadership — like our own — seems to regard all its enemies as Nazis.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:33 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.