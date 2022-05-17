May 17, 2022
YOUR MOUTH IS WRITING CHECKS THAT YOUR ARMY CAN’T CASH: Russian lawmaker warns Poland is next in line for ‘denazification after Ukraine.’
I will note that Russia’s leadership — like our own — seems to regard all its enemies as Nazis.
YOUR MOUTH IS WRITING CHECKS THAT YOUR ARMY CAN’T CASH: Russian lawmaker warns Poland is next in line for ‘denazification after Ukraine.’
I will note that Russia’s leadership — like our own — seems to regard all its enemies as Nazis.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.