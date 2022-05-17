May 17, 2022

A TALE OF MANY MASS SHOOTINGS: Never has the double standard that destroys the mainstream media’s credibility been more vividly illustrated than in the Buffalo and New York Subway shootings, according to Issues & Insights.

In an analysis that comprehensively summarizes the process as it has unfolded since the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), I&I says “the media’s differing reaction to the two recent mass shootings is laughably predictable. What’s unique is that these two tragic events happened so close together that they showcase how vacuous, logically challenged, and politically biased today’s media elites are.”