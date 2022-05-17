May 17, 2022

I’M HEARING THIS SORT OF THING FROM A LOT OF FACULTY: My College Students Are Not OK. Mental health problems way beyond the already-high pre-covid levels, absenteeism, general disengagement.

Chatter says it’s an issue at my law school too, though I’m not really seeing it in my own classes. Attendance this semester was excellent, and so was engagement. But I was only teaching upper-division students, and I understand it was worse among the first-years.

As we say, I’ve seen the lockdowns and the damage done.