May 16, 2022
STACY MCCAIN: Hundreds Dead in Chicago; Guess Why Mayor Frogface Issued a ‘Call to Arms’? “Who is perpetrating all this violence in Chicago? I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have alibis.”
