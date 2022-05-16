«
»

May 16, 2022

STACY MCCAIN: Hundreds Dead in Chicago; Guess Why Mayor Frogface Issued a ‘Call to Arms’? “Who is perpetrating all this violence in Chicago? I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have alibis.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:25 pm
