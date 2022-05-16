May 16, 2022

LET’S TALK ABOUT REAL DARK MONEY: If you’ve ever wondered why there always seems to be some kind of Lefty protest group, with ready-made signs, talking points and protesting bodies, Alana Goodman of The Washington Free Beacon lays it out this morning:

“In May, a group called Accountable Tech, which calls itself a ‘small nonprofit taking on Big Tech companies,’ organized a corporate boycott to protest Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter. In the midwest, a group called Opportunity Wisconsin, which bills itself as a ‘coalition of Wisconsin residents,’ ran a deluge of TV ads slamming Republican senator Ron Johnson for his tax policies. And in Arizona, an organization of ‘grassroots racial justice’ activists called Just Democracy released a video blasting Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema for failing to support the Biden administration’s legislative agenda.

“None of these groups actually exist. They are all registered trade names for the North Fund, a shape-shifting nonprofit group that uses aliases to push an array of left-wing causes from a shell office in Washington, D.C., according to corporate records.”

And yes, it is yet another manifestation of the hydra-headed Arabella Advisors.