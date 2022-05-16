May 16, 2022

WE WILL MOCK THEM ON THE BEACHES: Washington Post Mocked for Trying to Encourage Video Game Companies to Speak out on Abortion.

We shall mock them on the landing grounds, we shall mock in the fields and in the streets, we shall mock in the hills; we shall never surrender, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this country or a large part of it were subjugated and starved, we shall still mock them, disobey them and white-mutiny them, until they and their odious ideology are ridiculed and shamed away from public land and into the hash heap of history.