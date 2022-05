THE LEFT CREATED ‘GREAT REPLACEMENT THEORY:’ Hans Bader describes the history of the “Great Replacement Theory” the Left has been peddling for decades. That’s the idea that immigration and the passing of the Boomer generation are bringing a new non-white majority to power in American politics. And no, Tucker Carlson is not the originator of GRT, contrary to a chorus of the prevaricating suspects on CNN and MSNBC.