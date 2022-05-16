May 16, 2022

THESE SPOILED LITTLE RED GUARDS DON’T BELONG IN LAW SCHOOL, OR IN THE LAW. Yale Law School students angry that their ‘private’ posts about ‘unrelenting daily confrontation’ with conservatives classmates are being used.

Also, you’re a moron if you think the way to deal with a Supreme Court decision you don’t like is to harass your law school classmates. Seriously, these people don’t belong in law school or in the law, and Yale’s selection process, which seems to have flooded the place with people like this, needs a complete reboot.