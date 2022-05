DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THE HOUSE DEMS’ POISON PILL? The Senate passed a one-page bill increasing security for Supreme Court justices and the building in which they work. The bill was a bipartisan effort to protect the justices from the pro-abortion mobs.

But then the bill went over to the House and guess what? Democratic leaders in the lower chamber won’t say when they will take action, but when they do, it will be with a poison pill amendment. Find out more here.