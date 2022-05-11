May 11, 2022
BUT NOT THE WAY SHE MEANT IT: Hillary Clinton Says Something True and Accurate for Once.
I just don’t want you to get super-excited. It might be a sign of the apocalypse. But she was trying to lie, so probably not, okay?
BUT NOT THE WAY SHE MEANT IT: Hillary Clinton Says Something True and Accurate for Once.
I just don’t want you to get super-excited. It might be a sign of the apocalypse. But she was trying to lie, so probably not, okay?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.