May 11, 2022

BUT NOT THE WAY SHE MEANT IT:  Hillary Clinton Says Something True and Accurate for Once.

I just don’t want you to get super-excited. It might be a sign of the apocalypse. But she was trying to lie, so probably not, okay?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
