WE LIVE IN A WORLD OF SMOKE AND MIRRORS: Former Kremlin mercenary: Russian army was not prepared for a real war; Kremlin propaganda’s Janus face.

Having found out how weak, unprepared and frankly defenseless the Soviet Union was — i.e. driving trucks with long tubes around to pretend to have a lot more missiles — I’ve begun to wonder if anything — any story ever told by international media — was ever true.

Now the smoke is dissipating, and the mirrors are broken. What comes next?