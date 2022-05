GARCETTI MISLED SENATE ON TOP AIDE’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti likely knew about persistent allegations of sexual harassment by one of his key aides, according to an investigative report from Sen. Charles Grassley’s staff.

Since Garcetti told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in December that he knew nothing about the allegations, Grassley’s report likely puts the LA Mayor’s nomination by President Joe Biden to be U.S. Ambassador to India in peril.