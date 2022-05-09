May 9, 2022

RELEASE THE FINAL DOBBS OPINION NOW. Justice Alito has reportedly been moved to an “undisclosed location” as angry protesters show up at justices’ houses. If Roberts waits too long in the name of the Court’s inexplicable desire to dump big-time opinions on the last day of the term and someone hurts or kills a justice in the meantime, that’s going to be on him, and the resulting explosion will be a disaster for all of us.

This may be the new normal and justices will just have to learn to deal with it going forward (like other politicians, which is what justices unavoidably are now thanks to years of bad decisions), but they’re not ready yet.