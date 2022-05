BESIDES THE BLATANT ALARMISM: The Ocean Is Still Sucking Up Carbon—Maybe More Than We Think.

The problem with the climate cult isn’t even trying to fix a car while it’s running. It’s trying to fix a car while it’s running and they have no idea how a car runs to begin with. We don’t know enough to “fix” anything. We don’t even know enough to know if anything is wrong. And chances are our influence on the climate is much smaller than they wish to think.