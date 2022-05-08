May 8, 2022

WHAT ILLEGAL ABORTION NETWORK CAN BE WORSE THAN GOSNELL’S HOUSE OF HORRORS: What did Roe do?

And if you don’t think there are more Kermit Gosnells out there, I have a bridge to sell you. Good price!

In addition, every liberal super-worried about poor people affording travel to other states for abortion should contribute to a charity for the purpose.

They’ll find there are fewer takers than they think.

And yes, there are still “illegal networks” of abortion in even super-liberal states. Because abortion is a bizarre and weird subject, like everything having to do with reproduction.

I have two things to say: A society that can’t define “woman” has no business aborting anything. Because if you’re an idiot, you should follow the course of least harm done.

Also, I just want the left to acknowledge that the life they’re taking is human. Period.

Oh, okay — a third thing — if you’re for no-limits abortion, at least advocate to legalize murder. You’ll at least be consistent.

Also, I happen to have a little list.