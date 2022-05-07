May 7, 2022

IT’S THEIR INSURRECTION AND THEY’RE SPURRING IT ON: Washington Post profiles woman protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices. “I seriously doubt if the protests were being held at Kagan’s house that the Washington Post would have published such a sympathetic profile of the protesters.”

This should make the prosecutions easier, anyway.

And this is just more evidence that all the tut-tutting about January 6 is just projection.

UPDATE: Out: “Ruth Sent Us.” In: “Ruth Paid Us.” Stipends available!

I wonder who’s funding this?