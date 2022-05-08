May 8, 2022

WELL, OKAY THEN: Judge Shelley Joseph takes on Trump, ICE as Rachael Rollins recused from case.

Judge Shelley Joseph is gunning for ICE and former President Donald Trump in her no-holds-barred bid to stay out of jail.

In a federal court filing, prosecutors say Joseph “is on a fishing expedition” in demanding communications during the Trump administration.

The jurist — in line for a 12% pay hike as she collects $184,000 while on suspension — faces a federal obstruction of justice charge after being accused of aiding an illegal immigrant’s escape from an immigraiton agent in her Newton district courtroom in 2018.

“Joseph’s allegation that the requested communications will show political bias is misplaced,” wrote Zachary Cunha, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island. . . .

In his response, Cunha is fighting to keep Joseph from getting any communication between the Trump administration and former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, who was in charge in Massachusetts at the time of the judge’s indictment.

“Defendant Shelley Joseph has moved to compel the Government to produce evidence of ‘institutional bias’ at ICE against persons who oppose the immigration policies ICE is charged with enforcing,” Cunha writes. “She has not even tried to explain how evidence of alleged political bias by some ICE officials could possibly affect the credibility of a witness’s testimony. The Court should reject Joseph’s request.”