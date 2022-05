GEORGE KORDA: Will Knoxville Mayor Kincannon’s property tax plan be a calamity or a non-event? “The first three words that appear from a Google search of ‘What is the tax most hated by Americans?’ are these: “The property tax,” quoting from a 2017 article titled ‘7 Things You Should Know About America’s Most-Hated Tax’ on the financial advice website The Motley Fool.'”