May 7, 2022

ABOUT THAT RESURRECTION-AS-LEGEND CLAIM: It may be the most often heard objection — The resurrection of Jesus was pure legend, evolving over time from rumor to exaggeration to legend and not becoming “official” until 325 AD at the Council of Nicea.

But, as I show with two exhibits this morning on HillFaith, the timeline after the crucifixion shows the resurrection claim to be fresh and current literally within weeks of the event, so it is imminently reasonable to conclude that whatever else it may or may not have been, the resurrection was not a legend that required centuries to develop.